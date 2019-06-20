Two men are being questioned by the police after a considerable amount of money was stolen inside an establishment at Is-Suq tal-Belt on Monday afternoon.

The theft took place at around 2.30pm when a man grabbed a bag which contained several thousand euro in cash and ran out to a waiting taxi.

The vehicle was reportedly followed for some time by staff from the establishment who alerted the police and gave a description.

The vehicle was spotted by the police at Sliema Seafront and two men were arrested. One of them is well known to the police.

It is not known if the money was recovered.