More than 70,000 people are estimated to have been in Valletta for Notte Bianca last night, to celebrate the country’s history, art and culture.



More than 250 artists participated in 54 events, which were well received by audiences.



For the first time, the courts were also opened for the events, giving many the opportunity to visit the halls and watch a play on a fictitious criminal process.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said elements which make up the country’s cultural ecology are being more valorised through initiatives of this nature, bringing more and more families closer to culture.



Next year’s Notte Bianca will be held on October 3.