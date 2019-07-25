Thousands of people on Saturday visited historic sites in Malta and Gozo free of charge in an activity for the family organised as part of the Public Service Week.

The week this year is being celebrated on the theme “Towards a Service of Excellence”.

By mid-day, the sites had been visited by around 5,500 people.

The only two Heritage Malta sites which were not free of charge to visitors were the Hypogeum and Fort St Elmo.

Heritage Malta executive director Mario Cutajar earlier explained Heritage Malta’s vision for the coming years and gave information on projects currently being implemented.

He said that Heritage Malta sites were to become hubs on the two sides of Grand Harbour - Cottonera and Valletta, and the centre of the island - Rabat.