An estimated 15,000 visited the first ever Public Service Expo, organised this week at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. It was the first time that all the Public Administration was under one roof, with 20 stands exhibiting the best and most innovative digital tools currently in use.

From an air traffic simulator to statue holograms and 3D costume scanning, one could easily see that technological advancement is truly occurring at a fast pace in the Public Service. An eSports car simulator based on the local Hal Far track, a digital kitchen used by ITS, the passport identifier system and digital scanning of notarial archives also grabbed the attention of many.

The event also served as an ideal opportunity for the public to get acquainted better with various egovernment services. These facilitate and provide immediate access and information on personal healthcare, social security, local permits and various other applications.

Digital systems that assist the country on a national scale were also exhibited, including the Emergency Management Control Centre, the dashboard of the Malta Stock Exchange, a medicine testing laboratory, and the digital system which operates the Tritoni fountain among others. Other digital tools used in diplomacy, in agriculture and natural resources were also present, together with various virtual realities and virtual tours of attractions of interest.

All this provided the best setting for the Public Service to launch its new rebranded identity. During its launch, Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said this is part of the modernisation process that the Public Service is undergoing.

During the three-day event, Sultana also addressed the heads of the Public Administration where he explained his vision of one public administration for one people, which does not distinguish between departments, agencies and entities, but is based on ambition to achieve greater results.

“Only this way will we be able to look forward and continue to modernize this country,” concluded the Principal Permanent Secretary.

The Public Service Expo came to an end on Friday night with an Awards Ceremony, to recognise public officers who distinguished themselves in their course of work during the past year. The event, presented by local celebrities Colin Fitz and Valerie Vella, was held under the patronage of the President of Malta Dr George Vella.