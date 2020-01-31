ŻfinMalta, under the artistic direction of Paolo Mangiola and in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency, is tomorrow presenting Threaded Fine, a new dance work by renowned British choreographer Rosemary Lee.

This durational performance gathers a cross-generational cast of 24 professional and non-professional dancers, aged eight to 70+ years, from across the Maltese islands, including the ŻfinMalta company dancers.

Over a period of approximately five hours, 24 solos will be performed like a relay, one after the other, starting with the youngest dancer and ending with the oldest, all accompanied by a specially-commissioned sound score, performed live by young composer and singer Isaac Lee-Kronick.

As each dancer ‘hands the baton’ on to the next, the audience is free to come and go, or stay for the duration.

This is also a rare opportunity to see the choreographer Lee performing as a soloiss.

Threaded Fine is supported by the Department of Dance Studies, School of Performing Arts, University of Malta, and the British Council.

Threaded Fine is being presented at the Valletta Campus Theatre, St Christopher Street, Valletta, tomorrow between 4 and 9pm. Tickets may be obtained online at kultura.mt.