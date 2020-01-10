Threatening a person for helping the environment is a very serious offence and a punishment should be meted out accordingly, the Environment Minister said on Friday.

Minister Jose Herrera was replying to questions by Times of Malta regarding whether the €20 fine given to the trapper charged with verbally abusing and threatening a Birdlife conservation officer was appropriate.

on Thursday, BirdLife released a video of the man yelling obscenities at one of its conservation officers, Alice Tribe, for reporting an incident of illegal finch trapping to the police.

*Warning, viewers might find the language in this video offensive*

While Minister Herrera said he could not comment on this case in particular, he remarked that a €20 fine was a small punishment and the offence committed was very serious.

“A fine of 25 years is a very low fine for me, if a person is threatened, especially if he's doing his duty, or helping the country or helping the environment,” he said.

“For me that is very, very serious and therefore, there should be a corresponding punishment to deter similar incidents from happening.”

However, while he was “terribly annoyed” that something like this had happened, the executive branch of government should never interfere in any way in due process, he explained.

“This doesn't mean I would agree with the judgment. There are a lot of judgments that I don't agree with, but being a person who believes in the rule of law, and then the separation of powers, I will always bow down to what the judiciary states.”

Dr Herrera acknowledged that to have enforcement, one had to have the right the deterrent. “If you don’t have the right deterrent then you can't enforce,” he stated.

He expressed full sympathy and solidarity with Ms Tribe, because she was doing work which was extremely important.

However, the courts were independent and he would never interfere with any decision taken by them. Every case needed to be seen on its own merits, he added.

Birdlife Malta said in a statement on Thursday that while the trapper involved admitted in court to the charges of verbal abuse brought against him, the police did not even request that the video evidence be played in court.

Following a very short session in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea, he was then fined €20, a spokesperson for the NGO said.

ALE are now expected to press separate charges for illegal trapping.

Finch trapping is illegal but a derogation allows the trapping of golden plover and song thrush.