A teenager’s troublesome attitude and constant threats towards his mother ultimately pushed the woman to take her case to the police in the hope of teaching her son a lesson for life.

The 18-year-old, who lived with his mother after his parents drifted apart, was arrested and taken to court on Tuesday afternoon following his umpteenth scene at home which prompted his long-suffering mother to take action.

Prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the woman had spoken to the police about her son’s constant threats and violent temper which were making domestic life unbearable.

In the presence of the teen’s father and a social worker, defence lawyer Michael Sciriha explained that the young man lacked life skills and needed to tackle anger management problems.

“He needs to be taught a lesson. He needs guidance to get on the right path and hopefully eventually restore relations with his mother,” Dr Sciriha explained.

“Where will he go if released today?” asked Magistrate Neville Camilleri, presiding over the arraignment.

“Certainly not back to his mother,” remarked Inspector Hayman, prompting Dr Sciriha to point out that the father appeared to be willing to take in his son, even if only temporarily until the teenager was settled at a residential home.

The father, duly asked by the court to confirm this, did so in a broken voice, wiping away tears.

Parte civile lawyer Ludwig Caruana, upon being asked by the court, explained that although there had been no physical violence, the mother could no longer bear her son’s threats and aggressive behaviour.

“He is unemployed and spends days at his Play Station, picking fights with his brother and threatening his mother,” Dr Caruana said.

After taking stock of the situation and upon the accused’s admission, the Court, also in view of the teenager’s clean criminal record and the need for rehabilitation, conditionally discharged him for two years, binding him under a personal guarantee of €2,000 for one year while warning him to abide by court orders.