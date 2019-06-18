A 28-year-old man from Xagħra ended up in Court on Tuesday, charged with threatening a person, holding them against their will, and breaking the public peace.

The police did not give details of the other person who was involved noting, however, that the crimes took place between June 15 and 17.

They said that the man was also charged with driving dangerously, speeding, driving without a valid licence and insurance, and damaging a third party's vehicle.

The man, whose name was not given by the police, pleaded not guilty, and he was granted bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €3,500.

The prosecution was led by inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri.