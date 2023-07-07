Three late 19th-century British forts have been granted Grade 1 status by the Planning Authority (PA).

This is the highest level of protection that the PA can bestow on built cultural heritage.

The protected forts are Fort Tas-Silġ and Fort Delimara, located in Marsaxlokk, and Fort San Leonardo in Żabbar.

These forts were constructed using locally sourced limestone and are architecturally notable for the close collaboration between British Royal engineers, Maltese builders, and local artisans and tradespeople.

Fort Delimara. Photo: Planning Authority

The buildings feature a Victorian style typical of defence structures that were commonly erected between the late 1850s and late 1890s. The forts were designed with typical period features, including ditches, barracks, and defensive walls.

However, they also have unique elements like capioners, Guthrie rolling bridges, and metal-plated doors that distinguish them from other historical fortifications.

Fort Delimara still has four of the original six 38-tonne guns pointing towards the sea in place and most of the original metal-plated doors and windows, which are very rare elements. There are also rare examples of cannons found at Fort San Leonardo and Tas Silg.

Although Fort tas-Silġ and Fort San Leonardo have lost some original features, they still hold significant structural characteristics. They are considered historically outstanding, particularly Fort San Leonardo, with its unique diamond shape layout.

The original rural settings of these forts have been well-preserved, including their defensive features like glacis and dugout access roads.

Fort Tas-Silġ boasts a scenic view of St Thomas Bay and surrounding land, while Fort San Leonardo is surrounded by modern farms, which, over the years, have changed the area's rural character.

Fort Tas-Silġ. Photo: Planning Authority

Although plenty of books provide detailed information on these forts, other aspects can be explored in greater detail, such as the daily life of military personnel, the use of fortifications, and construction methodology, the PA said.

It said Malta has managed to preserve most of these buildings in reasonably good condition and there is ample documentation that sheds light on their construction, design, and actual operations.

In the late 1800s, the British were increasingly concerned about potential threats in the Mediterranean, particularly regarding the vulnerability of Malta to attack.

Italy had recently become a unified state and was flexing its political and military power. As Malta was located nearby, it was crucial to strengthen the defence infrastructure.

Yet, British Malta's risks did not stop with Italy. In 1869, the Suez Canal opened, allowing ships to reach Asia and parts of Africa from the Mediterranean; this made Britain's valuable cargo vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Malta proved to be a helpful depot during the Crimean War, transporting personnel and cargo to Eastern Europe. The island also served as a medical centre, caring for the sick and wounded at Bighi Hospital.

Britain's rivals, France, and Italy, were continuously developing advanced firepower and ship design, which raised concerns in Malta. The old fortifications from the Knight's period were no longer sufficient to repel such powerful ships.

Heavy military losses for the British during the Crimean War and the First and Second Anglo - Boer Wars contributed to the British re-thinking and re-designing their defences and strategies.

The southern side of the island was left with little or no defences since the departure of the Knights of St John, so the strategically placed forts helped to control access to specific areas of the southern landscape and shoreline.

Over 3,000 scheduled properties across the Maltese Islands are protected by the Planning Authority, including forts.

The public can access the register of these protected properties and sites here.