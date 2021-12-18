Three youths have been charged with stealing €13,000 from the safe of a convenience store outlet where one of them worked.

The court heard how the theft from The Convenience Shop in Triq il-Qalet, Marsascala, took place on the night of December 6.

It is being alleged that Massimo Fasanelli, 22, from Marsascala, Clyde Mallia, 21, from Ghaxaq, and Maria Pia Grech, 19, from Zurrieq, broke into the shop through a window and stole the money from a safe at the back of the shop.

They are also charged with damaging the safe.

Police inspector Joseph Mercieca said the robbers had inside information about the location of the safe and its contents, as Grech worked there.

He said the police had obtained CCTV footage of the robbery. The police first arrested the two males and released them on police bail until Grech was arrested on Friday, after it was ascertained that she too allegedly played a part.

Fasanelli alone was further charged with breaching bail conditions over a different case, which was granted in June. He and Mallia were also charged with relapsing.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima granted the accused bail against a €3,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee. They were also ordered to sign the bail book daily.

Lawyers Herman Mula, Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi appeared for Fasanelli, Mallia and Grech respectively.