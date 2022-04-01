Three actors who were to take part in Teatru Manoel's play Ix-Xiħa production, which features a character inspired by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, have decided to drop out of the play, Times of Malta can confirm.

But scriptwriter and director Mario Philip Azzopardi vowed to go ahead with staging the play, amid mounting protests.

The play sparked controversy after it emerged that not only would it feature a character inspired by Caruana Galizia but it would also include the journalist's final words - "the situation is desperate". The script was leaked by blogger Manuel Delia on Thursday, describing it as "spiteful, full of hate, prejudice, and disturbingly incurable visceral violence".

The script does not mention Caruana Galizia by name but there are several references to the blogger.

Several theatre practitioners have taken to social media saying they will boycott the play as well as the national theatre unless the production is shelved.

Contacted for comment, Azzopardi said he was aware of the controversy surrounding his play and acknowledged "some actors" had decided not to take part although he did not identify the actors.

But he insisted that the show will go ahead, saying he did "not know when". Ix-Xiħa was scheduled to be performed at the Manoel Theatre at the end of this month and May.

The production is backed by Stagun Teatru Malti as well as Teatru Manoel.

Azzopardi said he had "no problems" with artists' calls for a boycott but said he was considering legal action against those who leaked the script.

"Of these people boycotting and doing all this silliness, I ask, how many were part of the Charlie Hebdo campaign?" Azzopardi said.

The Je Suis Charlie slogan was adopted by thousands from around the world in support of freedom of speech and freedom of the press following the 2015 shooting at the offices of the French satirical magazine.

Both Ix-Xiħa and Min Qatel lil Daphne?, also by Azzopardi, had been initially shot down by the Manoel Theatre board, after being deemed inappropriate within the local scenario. The plays were part of a €20,000 deal funded by the Finance Ministry to encourage the staging of Maltese-language plays.

The Ix-Xiħa script was referenced in the murder public inquiry with Azzopardi defending satire when he appeared before the board.

Artists to boycott theatre

Matthew Caruana Galizia, the victim's son, weighed into the debate with a tweet: "Believable this is his (Azzopardi's) work. Unbelievable that it's being staged by our national theatre and paid for by the public."

Meanwhile, a group of some 20 artists have come together to boycott the play as well as the Manoel Theatre until the play is cancelled. Artists behind the boycott said they had only just started collecting signatures, although a number of artists and audience members have already come forward to support their initiative.

Director and actor Philip Leone Ganado said: "The play is from the same writer who, even before her murder, pitched a different script called Min Qatel lil Daphne Caruana Galizia that was to end with her "choking on her own bile". There are no words."

The artists will also be calling on the theatre to commit to a review of the selection process as well as to appoint a new artistic director.

Times of Malta has contacted the theatre for a comment.