Two men and a woman are due to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in connection with a violent robbery at a Żurrieq jewellery shop last Saturday, the police said.

The jeweller, 67, was beaten and bound to a chair, and had to be rushed to hospitals because of his serious injuries.

The three suspects, two foreign nationals and a Maltese woman, were arrested after the police surrounded an abandoned building in Sliema on Saturday night.

One News has named one of the suspects as Donna Borg Sciberras, 29, a person well known to the police. In 2001, she was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to theft of jewellery and cash after she and two men assaulted an elderly man.

In 2019, also with two men she was also allegedly involved in the assault and robbery of a wheelchair-bound elderly man.

The police have reportedly recovered much of the jewellery and cash stolen on Friday.