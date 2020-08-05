Three men are under arrest after two searches in Fgura on Tuesday evening.

The police said officers tailed, surrounded and stopped a car at about 8.30pm after information that the driver was trafficking drugs.

A search of the car revealed 20 sachets of suspected cocaine and cannabis, as well as an amount of cash. A 24-year-old man resident in Marsaxlokk was arrested.

While the operation was underway, officers spotted two men behaving suspiciously in a car a short distance away.

A search of their car produced several packets of suspected cannabis.

The two men, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested and are being interrogated.