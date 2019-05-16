Three people are being held under arrest after police found 2.5kg of cannabis and around €11,000 in cash during a search of a Żabbar property.
The three suspects are two men aged 23 and 25 and a 23-year-old woman from Cospicua. All three were arrested following the drug find at the Triq ix-Xagħjra property.
Magistrate Nadine Lia has started an inquiry into the case, which the police are investigating further.
