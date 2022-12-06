Three men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in Monday's fatal stabbing of a man in St Julian's, the police said.

The arrests were made on Tuesday morning and the three, aged 31, 32 and 35, all Romanians, are being interrogated at police headquarters.

The police also clarified that the victim holds British citizenship but is resident in Romania. He was previously believed to be Romanian.

The 44-year-old was stabbed with a "sharp object" at around 3.30pm on Ross Street. He died shortly after at Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the case.