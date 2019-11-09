Two men and woman aged between 20 and 28 years were arrested in connection with the discovery of a kilo of cocaine in a car.

In a statement the police said that the arrests were made during a Drug Squad operation carried out on Thursday night. The suspects, all from Valletta, were in a Toyota Vitz driven by a Libyan man, in Triq it-Tin, Qormi.

The suspects were in a Toyota Vitz which was damaged after the driver reversed into the police.

The police said that when the car was surrounded by officers, the driver reversed into them, escaped from the car but was apprehended later. Luckily no police officers were injured. The two passengers, both of whom were Maltese, were arrested on the spot.

A search in the car yielded the illegal substance, which was found in the form of a white block, allegedly a kilogram of cocaine.

Duty Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry. The suspects were held for further questioning.