No one was injured when a boat crashed heavily into another three berthed vessels at Gzira seafront on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 3.30pm. Two of the boats was semi-submerged as a result of the accident, near the boat fuelling station close to Manoel Island bridge. An ambulance crew was on the scene.

The boats were raised out of the water a few hours later.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Transport Malta's Maritime Incidents Response Unit. A spokesman said fuel spillage from the accident was minimal.