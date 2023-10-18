No one was injured when a boat crashed heavily into another three berthed vessels at Gzira seafront on Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at about 3.30pm. Two of the boats was semi-submerged as a result of the accident, near the boat fuelling station close to Manoel Island bridge. An ambulance crew was on the scene.
The boats were raised out of the water a few hours later.
The cause of the accident is being investigated by Transport Malta's Maritime Incidents Response Unit. A spokesman said fuel spillage from the accident was minimal.
A crane is used to raise one of the damaged boats out of the sea.