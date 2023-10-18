No one was injured when a boat crashed heavily into another three berthed vessels at Gzira seafront on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 3.30pm. Two of the boats was semi-submerged as a result of the accident, near the boat fuelling station close to Manoel Island bridge. An ambulance crew was on the scene. 

The boats were raised out of the water a few hours later. 

The cause of the accident is being investigated by Transport Malta's Maritime Incidents Response Unit. A spokesman said fuel spillage from the accident was minimal.

A crane is used to raise one of the damaged boats out of the sea.A crane is used to raise one of the damaged boats out of the sea.
  

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.