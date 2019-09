Three men were caught red-handed as they burgled a Birkirkara villa on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to the burglary at Triq il-Kaless at 4pm, with neighbours reporting that they had seen men trying to force entry into the property.

Officers quickly surrounded the site and made their way in.

They arrested three foreign men found inside.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are continuing.