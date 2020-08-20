Serie A club Cagliari revealed Wednesday that three players have tested positive for coronavirus, just a month out from the start of the new Italian season.

The players were named as Filip Bradaric, Luca Ceppitelli and Alberto Cerri.

A Cagliari statement said all three are in quarantine as are two other players who have been in “close contact”.

