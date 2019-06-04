Three cars were damaged in Ta' Xbiex on Tuesday afternoon, in a crash which left one of the affected cars with just three wheels.
A Citroen C4, driven by a 34-year-old man from Ta' Xbiex, crashed into a Citroen Nemo coming from the opposite direction and a parked Peugeot 309.
Police were informed of the incident at around 3.45pm. Nobody was injured in the crash, they said.
