Three Italian nationals who were hard hit by an investigation and attachment order over all their assets in Malta, are challenging the law which granted unfettered discretion to the Attorney General who had failed to revoke the order despite their acquittal by the highest court in Italy.

Vincenzo Cocozza, Simona de Giovanni and Umberto Cocozza, together with their companies Assiservice Properties Limited and Assiservice Limited, were targeted by the order in October 2021 upon a request by Italian authorities in light of then-ongoing investigations concerning alleged money laundering and other financial crimes.

On May 27, 2022, the Corte di Cassazione in Rome declared that there was no trace of money laundering concerning the subject persons, thereby revoking a previous decision by the court in Naples.

Moreover, the higher court completely excluded Maltese jurisdiction in the case, stating that Malta had nothing to do with the allegations against the parties concerned.

Yet, despite that clear pronouncement which meant that the three were acquitted of all criminal charges and freed from investigations, the attachment order still stands, even though void of any factual or legal basis, the Italians pleaded in court.

While their bank accounts in Malta remain blocked, one of them is unable to withdraw funds needed for medical treatment and surgery, as attested by a raft of medical certificates.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act grants total and unfettered discretion to the Attorney General over the issuing and continued existence of such orders and the targeted persons cannot seek recourse before the courts to free themselves.

The three men, who have lived in Malta since 2014, have now taken their grievances before the constitutional courts.

They argued before the First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction. that while their assets remained blocked, the Maltese authorities had done nothing to investigate or verify their claims, even though they were prepared to account for every cent.

Their Italian lawyers had even travelled to Malta in February and visited the offices of the FCID to explain their clients’ predicament.

But all efforts were in vain.

The state of affairs meant that they were practically forced to “evade” taxes since they were unable to access their funds. All this resulted in an “illogical,” “unjust” and “illegal” situation which the applicants said was breaching their fundamental rights.

They requested the court to declare that the money laundering legislation was unconstitutional. They are also seeking revocation of the attachment order and claiming over €1 million in damages, payable by the Attorney General, the Police Commissioner and the State Advocate as respondents in the case.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta signed the application.