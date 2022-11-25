Three people were charged in court on Friday in connection with a hold-up that left a 42-year-old Dutchman grievously injured.

The armed robbery took place on Wednesday in Naxxar: a Serbian man held up the Dutchman and a French woman at knife and gunpoint and made off with cash and other objects estimated to be worth €2,329.37.

However, it appears that the woman who was held up in the victim’s apartment with him was allegedly in on the crime, as she was hauled in tearfully to the court along with the two suspected aggressors.

Victor Markovic, 39, from Serbia, Vladimir Pajic, 26, from Serbia and Milica Kurcubic, 29, from France were charged with violent theft and association in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.

Markovic was separately charged with holding the victim against his will, causing the victim injuries which were classified to be of grievous nature and being in possession of a firearm during the crime.

Kurucubic was also charged with facilitating the crime.

All three pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them and no request for bail was made.

Police led a manhunt for Markovic on Wednesday and tracked him down on Triq San Pawl, where he threw away a bag into a front porch. A firearm was subsequently found in the bag.

Police also managed to trace the accused’s car, which had no license plates and contained a knife.