A youth who played a role in plotting a robbery at a Żebbuġ store has parted ways with his two alleged partners in crime after admitting to the crime.

Aidan Fenech, 20, registered an admission and was placed on probation by a magistrate who told him that he was getting a chance to “put your life back in order”.

Fenech had initially denied his involvement in the November 3 armed robbery of a telecommunications store when he was first arrested on Tuesday.

But when questioned a second time on Wednesday, he fully cooperated, telling police about the sequence of events leading to the holdup allegedly carried out by Darren Zammit, a 41-year-old Luqa resident.

Oreste Camilleri, 35, was the third party allegedly involved in the plot.

All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on Friday, jointly charged with involvement in two thefts from the same establishment, the first one having taken place on October 24.

Zammit was separately charged with holding up a shop attendant at knifepoint when carrying out the second robbery on November 3, making off with a number of mobile phones worth thousands.

He was also charged with slightly injuring the victim, holding him against his will, carrying a knife without a police licence, as well as for stealing a set of car number plates from a Ta’ Qali car park.

Camilleri and Fenech were charged with handling stolen property, namely a number of Apple iPhones.

Camilleri was also charged with relapsing.

Fenech registered an admission while the other two co-accused pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody.

Prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit explained that Zammit had allegedly stolen the mobiles in the first incident, later roping in Camilleri and Fenech to sell the stolen devices.

Fenech went along with that idea to get money for drugs.

That first theft triggered plans for the armed robbery, the prosecution explained.

The trio allegedly spent weeks plotting but Fenech was the first to get cold feet, having second thoughts after considering the negative consequences if things went wrong.

Defence lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera pointed out that Fenech was not the armed thief, but had simply gone along with the others.

Later, he fully cooperated with the police and pleaded guilty upon arraignment.

Besides, the youth needed help which he could not receive in prison, Scerri Herrera argued.

The court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, postponed the hearing to Friday for judgment to be delivered in respect of the youngest of the trio.

“You’re not going to jail. The court is offering you a window, a small one if you make it so, to put your life back in order,” said Magistrate Vella, placing the youth under a probation order and treatment order for three years.

A probation officer and medical professionals would help him to “get rid of his acute drug problem once and for all.”

But if he were to follow their instructions, he would land back in court.

“You will then have no other way. You’ll end up in jail,” warned the Magistrate, as the youth nodded.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Roderick Agius prosecuted.Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was counsel to Zammit.Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was counsel to Camilleri. Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera was counsel to Fenech.