Three men were on Thursday charged with stealing equipment used in the construction industry from a truck parked in Marsa.

The theft took place in the early hours of August 31 in Troubridge Street.

Tunisian national Mahmoud Moghrabi, 29, from Pietà, and Jurgen Cassar, 34, from Qormi, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them. Italian national Francesco Loporcaro, 48, from Paola, denied his involvement in the case.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace heard how the police first arrested Mr Moghrabi over the thefts. During his interrogation, he led the police to the other two defendants.

On the night, Mr Moghrabi used the work van to pick up the other two and they went to Marsa to steal construction equipment.

Given his early guilty plea, the court placed him on probation for three years. Mr Cassar was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment and the forfeiture of the deposit and personal guarantee over another case.

Mr Loporcaro, who also stands charged with breaching a conditional discharge, was remanded in custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for Mr Moghrabi while lawyer Francine Abela appeared for the other two.



