A woman, 62, was seriously injured while another woman and three children were slightly hurt in a collision between two cars on Tuesday afternoon, the police said on Wednesday.

The crash, in Triq is-Salina near Naxxar, involved a Peugeot 108 driven by a 28-year-old woman from Għargħur and a Ford Fusion driven by a 67-year-old man from Sliema.

The woman, 62, had been travelling in the Ford. The injured children were a four-month-old baby travelling in the Peugeot and a girl and a boy aged two and six who were in the Ford, The driver of the Peugeot was also hurt.

The police are investigating.