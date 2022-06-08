A woman, 62, was seriously injured while another woman and three children were slightly hurt in a collision between two cars on Tuesday afternoon, the police said on Wednesday.
The crash, in Triq is-Salina near Naxxar, involved a Peugeot 108 driven by a 28-year-old woman from Għargħur and a Ford Fusion driven by a 67-year-old man from Sliema.
The woman, 62, had been travelling in the Ford. The injured children were a four-month-old baby travelling in the Peugeot and a girl and a boy aged two and six who were in the Ford, The driver of the Peugeot was also hurt.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us