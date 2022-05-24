Three localities will benefit from government funds for large capital projects which will be carried out by the local councils

Mellieħa, Ħamrun and Għajnsielem were chosen from among nine councils that applied for the funding last year.

They will benefit from a total of €123,000 from the Maintenance and Support Scheme, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli said on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli addresssing councillors from councils that will benefit from the funds. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“For the third year running, funds are being allocated for major infrastructural projects carried out by councils,” she said.

“The fund ensures that any necessary maintenance is carried out improving residents' quality of life,” Zerafa Civelli said.

She also announced that €300,000 have been allocated for the scheme this year.

What is the money being spent on?

Mellieħa: With an allocation of €45,536, the Mellieħa council restore a building at the local family park in Ġużè Flores Street.

Ħamrun: The council will invest in a bridge linking Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp and Triq Nazzjonali to increase accessibility. It will get €45,111.

Għajnsielem: With €32,228, the Gozitan council will refurbish and restore the public toilet facilities.