Three further COVID-19 patients died between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the virus up to 111.

All three patients died at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said in a statement announcing the deaths on Saturday morning.

One of the patients, an 80-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9, died on Friday in hospital.

The other two patients – an 82-year-old woman who first tested positive on November 9 and a 70-year-old man who tested positive on November 6 – both died in hospital on Saturday morning.

In its statement, the Health Ministry offered relatives of each of the three victims its condolences.

Malta's COVID-19 death count rose into triple digits this week, with statistical models forecasting that the country may see up to six virus patients die each day by mid-December.