Three COVID-19 patients died on Saturday bringing Malta's death toll up to 169.

The victims are:

* A 68-year-old man who tested positive on December 1;

* A 78-year-old man who tested positive on November 28; and

* An 87-year-old woman who tested positive on November 30.

Announcing the deaths, the Health Ministry appealed to everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions.

