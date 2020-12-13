Three COVID-19 patients died on Saturday bringing Malta's death toll up to 169.
The victims are:
* A 68-year-old man who tested positive on December 1;
* A 78-year-old man who tested positive on November 28; and
* An 87-year-old woman who tested positive on November 30.
Announcing the deaths, the Health Ministry appealed to everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions.
