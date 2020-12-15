Three COVID-19 patients died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital, taking Malta's death toll linked to the pandemic to 177.

The victims are:

A 99-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 8;

A 94-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on November 28; and

An 86-year-old man who was also confirmed positive on November 28.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences, urging everyone to remain vigilant and follow precautions during the festive season in order to protect the most vulnerable.

