Public voting for the upcoming Lovin Music Awards is coming to an end, with just three days left for people to cast their votes.

Twenty awards will be given out on the night, all of which will be decided by public vote. The vote will close on Tuesday at midday.



The awards will be announced on October 19 at a concert featuring performances by Ira Losco, The Travellers, Red Electrick and a comeback performance by hip-hop act No Bling Show, among others.

Categories include Best Album, Best Solo Act, Best Song, Best Live Act, Best Pop Act, Best Music Video, Best Collaboration, Best Band, Best Producer, Best Metal Act, Best Upcoming Female, Best Upcoming Male, Best Urban/Hip Hop Act, Best Alternative Act, Best DJ, Best Classical Artist, Best International Success, Best Dance Track, Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Live Performance Of The Night.

Ira Losco is in the lead with six nominations, closely followed by The Travellers with five and Red Electrick with three.

Michela, Owen Leuellen, Luke Chappell, Eddie Fresco, The New Victorians, Lapes, Fuzzhoneys, Kapitlu 13, Gaia Cauchi, Maxine, Kevin Paul and Giorgia Borg will all be performing on the night, which will be preceded with a red carpet event.

The awards are co-organised by Lovin Malta and Ovation.

To vote, visit www.lovinmusicawards.com