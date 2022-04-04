A total of 530 new COVID cases were detected between Sunday and Monday, according to data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.

The data revealed that three people died while infected with the virus overnight.

This means there are currently 7,188 known active cases.

Despite an increase in COVID numbers over recent days, Chris Fearne on Monday announced further easing of restrictions.

COVID self-testing will this week become legal in Malta, while those travelling to Malta from a country on the red list will be allowed in with a negative PCR test or a recovery certificate.

Children will no longer need to wear a mask in schools after April 13, while a second booster will be offered to the most vulnerable, Chris Fearne said on Monday morning.

However, hours after Fearne's announcement, the MUMN called on the health authorities to reduce the number of elective surgeries, warning staff cannot keep up with the increase in the number of COVID cases at Mater Dei.

In a statement, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said there were over 150 COVID patients distributed across all wards at Mater Dei Hospital.

That data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care – arguably the most important metric in measuring the threat posed by the pandemic.

Health Ministry officials stopped publishing daily COVID-19 updates on Facebook abruptly last week, one day after Labour’s electoral victory.

No explanation was given for the sudden change.