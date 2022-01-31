Two men and a woman have died after testing positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said on Monday,

The number of new cases, however, has continued to go down, with 169 patients diagnosed in the past 24 hours. 100 virus patients are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

The latest victims were two men aged 86 and 93 and a woman aged 88. Their deaths mean the COVID-19 death toll is now 550.

The number of new cases was 190 and 191 in the past two days.

The authorities said 327 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 2,972 active cases.