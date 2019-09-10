Three events will be held in Malta in the coming days to conclude the three-year AMuSE (Artistic Multi Sensorial Experience) project.

AmuSE was the first Creative Europe project ever to be selected for co-funding by the European Commission led by a Maltese organisation – the Malta Society of Arts (MSA). It explored artistic multisensorial innovation through an international collaboration between 16 up-and-coming artists from the four European project partners.

The three events kick off on Monday at 7pm with Peal, a performance of synchronised church bell-ringing at Dockyard Creek (Dock No 1). This will be followed on Tuesday, at 7pm by an interactive concert entitled SensitIV performed by the Goldberg En­semble at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. At the same venue the project’s final collective exhibition of artworks will be launched on September 24 and will remain open until October 31.

Peal is a synchronised church bell-ringing event involving various churches in Cospicua, Senglea and Vittoriosa, and the participation of 25 ringers. Directed by campanologist Kenneth Cauchi, it will be a first in the history of Maltese campanology.

During the SensitIV concert, the Goldberg Ensemble will perform a composition by Christopher Muscat, under the direction of Maestro Michael Laus, in various spaces around Palazzo de La Salle. The composition is a multi-sensory work that incorporates an unorthodox combination of performers with live electronics and lighting effects.

The AMuSE final exhibition will consist of artistic works created during three artist-in-residence programmes that took place in three European partner countries – at the Associazione Le Terre dei Savoia in Italy, Hanze University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands, and Dusetos Cultural Centre in Lithuania.

The month-long exhibition will weave together the artistic work produced during the three residencies by 16 participating artists, namely Matthew Attard, Keit Bonnici, Aaron Bezzina, Stefan Spiteri, Simone Mangione, Daniele Fabiani, Ivana Volpe, Carmela Cosco, Mark Buitenwerf, Laura Laasik, Vera Woldhek, Vilius Vaitiekunas, Mykolas Sauka, Julius Visakavicius, Kristina Gedziunaite and Roberta Vrubliauskaite.

The events are directed by AMuSE’s artistic director Roderick Camilleri. The AMuSE project was led by MSA manager Joe Scerri.

The AMuSE project closing events will kick off on Monday, September 23 at 7pm with Peal, the synchronised church bell-ringing performance at Dockyard Creek (Dock No. 1).

The concert SensitIV by Goldberg Ensemble will take place on Tuesday, September 24 at 7pm at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

The final exhibition of artworks will be launched on Tuesday, September 24, and remain open until October 31 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. Admission to all the events is free. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org/ events.