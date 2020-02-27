FM Theatre Productions is presenting three additional shows of the critically-acclaimed comedy Sunrise being performed at The Splendid in Valletta. The extra shows are being held between today and Saturday.

Penned by actor, comedian, writer and cartoonist Jessie Cave, who is best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series, Sunrise is comic storytelling of the highest order, as the protagonist Jessie shares stories about dating again after a complex break-up and trying to get her personal life in order, all before her children wake up.

Audiences have so far given very good feedback about Rebecca Camilleri’s poignant and oftentimes hilarious portrayal of Jessie. It is a roller-coaster of a role and the actress has managed to capture the myriad emotions of the many characters she inhabits.

Director Chiara Hyzler has drawn on her own personal experience and unique vision to bring the script to life.

“We are extremely thrilled by the reaction we’ve had to the show so far,” Hyzler said.

“That so many members of the audience have commented to us that they relate in one way or the other to the characters that we meet has made our efforts extra special.

“It also gives us enormous satisfaction that, due to the demand of tickets, we will have the pleasure of bringing this fantastic and hilarious production to audiences who may have missed out on booking so far, allowing us to share Jessie’s wonderful experiences even further,” she added.

Sunrise by Jessie Cave will be staged today at 6.30pm and tomorrow and on Saturday at 7.30pm at The Splendid, 74, Strait Street, Valletta. This production is suitable for audiences aged 18 years or over. Tickets can be booked via e-mail on fmtbooking@gmail.com or by calling on 9904 8169.