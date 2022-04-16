MALTA 27

CYPRUS 10

The Malta rugby national team were back to winning ways in the FIRA-AER Conference 1 South when they eased past Cyprus at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Playing in tricky windy conditions, the Maltese struggled to get going in the opening stages as they struggled to break down a solid Cypriot defence.

But when they found themselves 3-0 down, after a Cyprus penalty, the home side suddenly clicked into gear and managed to score three tries without reply through Jethro Zammit Randich (2) and Robert Holloway to take complete command of the match.

Cyprus tried to hit back after the break but the Maltese held firm to wrap up their commitments in style as they ensured they finished second in the group, behind Croatia.

Malta pressed on the accelerator right from the outset as they put huge pressure on the Cypriot defence who resorted to all means to try to keep out the home side.

Chris Dudman had the chance to put the hosts in front from a central penalty kick but fired off target.

