Routine roadside inspections over the last few days saw the majority of cars pulled over being fined for not complying with the law, according to Transport Malta.

During these inspections, 207 cars were stopped and underwent a basic or full inspection, resulting in 179 fines issued and 15 cars towed, TM said in a statement.

"The purpose of these inspections is not to punish road users that do not comply with the highway code, but to ensure that vehicles on the road are road-worthy and they do not pose a risk to the health and safety of other road users," the statement read.

The inspections include checks on car lights, the car licence, number plates, the condition of the tyres and silencer, insurance policies, as well as potential forged documents.

Transport Malta has the legal obligation to enforce transport legislation and other provisions which are mentioned in the highway code. In addition, TM conducts education and regulatory work of the road sector.