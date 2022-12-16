France players Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman sat out training on Friday with cold-like symptoms two days before the World Cup final against Argentina, a source close to the team said.

Coman, the Bayern Munich winger, had already been forced to miss a training session on Thursday because of a “light viral syndrome”, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

Coman was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win against Morocco in Wednesday’s semi-final.

More details here.