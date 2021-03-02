Ħamrun Spartans have recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 but their FA Trophy match against Xagħra United, scheduled for Wednesday at the Gozo Stadium, is still on, sources have told The Times of Malta.

Top officials from the Premier League club confirmed to the Times of Malta that two members of the senior team and another from the youth squad have returned a positive COVID-19 test and have immediately been put on a mandatory quarantine.

