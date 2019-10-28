Updated 1.28pm

A man who was arrested on a Zejtun farm while in possession of drugs, on Monday pleaded guilty to trafficking and was remanded in custody.

Francois Zammit, 41 of Zejtun, landed back behind bars after having been granted bail in August in separate proceedings over his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery from his mother-in-law’s home.

On Monday he was accused of trafficking, possession of heroin and cocaine, unlicensed possession of a firearm and breaching bail conditions.

Earlier on Monday the police said the arrest was made after days of surveillance. Packets of drugs ready for trafficking were found in the farm. A handgun and more heroin were found in Mr Zammit's car.



A Maltese woman and an Italian man were also arrested. They are expected to

face charges of simple possession.

Inspector Anthony Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.