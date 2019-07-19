A teenage boy and two young women are under arrest after being found in possession of ecstasy and suspected cocaine in a Paola recreational establishment late on Saturday.

The police said the Drug Squad arrested a 17-year-old boy from Vittoriosa and the women, 21 and 26 from Kirkop and Fgura respectively.

They were found in possession of packets of ecstasy and a white powder suspected to be cocaine which did not appear to be for their personal use.

They are expected to be taken to court in the coming days.