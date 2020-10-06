Three men are under arrest after the police observed them unloading 23 kilos of cannabis from a fishing boat.

In a statement, the police said members of the Drug Squad had been watching the movements of the three men for several days.

Late on Monday they observed them unloading boxes from a fishing boat in Marsaxlokk and loading them on a van.

The officers followed the van, then surrounded it and arrested the men at around midnight.

One of the men is a 19-year-old from Birzebbuga and the other two, aged 28, are from Marsaxlokk.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and the three are expected to be arraigned shortly.