Three men who were arrested following a police search that yielded cocaine, heroin and cannabis on Tuesday, were denied bail upon their arraignment on Thursday.

Brandon Lee Psaila, 25 from Fgura, Isaac Grech, 23, from Marsa and Marcus John Calleja, 50 from Lija, were arrested after police observed a vehicle that stopped at Marsa.

Officers noticed two men in another vehicle exchanging items with the driver of the first vehicle, later identified as Grech.

On Thursday, all three were charged with possession of cocaine and heroin under circumstances denoting that the drugs were not intended solely for personal use.

Psaila was separately charged with cannabis possession and consuming the drug in public in the presence of a minor.

He was also charged with procuring cocaine and heroin previously to Tuesday’s incident.

Grech was separately charged with breaching previous bail conditions, as well as driving without a licence and third party insurance cover.

The accused all pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

The prosecution objected in view of the serious nature of the charges and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Grech’s lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, argued that all evidence was preserved .

Moreover, the basic fact to be determined was whether the drugs belonged to the accused or not.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, turned down the request.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Marshal Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca, Matthew Xuereb and Gianluca Caruana Curran are counsel to Psaila.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was counsel to Grech.

Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila was counsel to Calleja.