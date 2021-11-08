A fierce argument in Marsa in the early hours of Monday left two men on the ground in different locations, while a third managed to make it to Hamrun police station, where he lost consciousness.

The police said they were informed at 3.30am that two injured men were found on the ground near the Park and Ride.

A short time later a heavily bleeding man stumbled into Hamrun police station and lost consciousness. All three men were hospitalised.

Initial investigations showed that the three men had been involved in an argument in Triq is-Serkin, Marsa, during which an iron bar was allegedly used.

The men were identified as a 34-year-old Syrian, a 31-year-old Libyan and a 30-year-old Somali. The Syrian was seriously injured, while the others are still being assessed,

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inquiry.