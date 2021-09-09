Two women and a man were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem, on Thursday morning.

The police said the crash, at about 8.30am, involved a 69-year-old man from Munxar who was driving a Leyland, a 52-year-old man from Għarb driving a Toyota Belta and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 61-year-old woman from Sannat accompanied by an 81-year-old woman, also from Sannat.

Both women as well as the Toyota driver were hospitalised. The man suffered slight injuries while the injuries suffered by the women were serious. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Man hurt in construction site fall

The police also reported that a 30-year-old Syrian man was seriously injured when he fell the height of a storey in Hamrun on Thursday morning. He had been working on a site in Villambrosa Street when the accident happened at about 10 am.

The worker was seriously injured.