Three elderly persons were injured in a three-car collision at Tarxien on Wednesday.

The police said the crash in Triq San Anard, involved a BMW driven by a 67-year-old man from Fgura, a Toyota Ractis driven by a 78-year-old man accompanied by a 72-year-old woman, both from Fgura, and a Skoda driven by a 69-year-old Briton who was accompanied by a 73-year-old British woman.

The Britons and the 72-year-old woman who was in the Toyota Ractis were hospitalised.

The British motorist was found to be seriously injured. The 72-year-old woman was slightly injured while the injuries suffered by the British woman are still being assessed.