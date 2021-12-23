Two men and a woman were hospitalised, one in a serious condition, after a car crash in Mosta late on Wednesday.

The police said a Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old man from Mosta went out of control and crashed into a Smart being driven by a 38-year-old woman from Attard. A 19-year-old from St Paul's Bay was a passenger in the Corolla.

The accident happened at 9pm in Valletta Road.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene along with ambulance crews and the police.

The motorists and the Corolla passenger were taken to hospital, the latter in serious condition.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry.