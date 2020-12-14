The proportion of pensioners at risk of living in poverty in Malta is increasing year on year, reaching 29.1 per cent of over 65s last year.

And older women are more likely to teeter on the brink of poverty due to having to rely solely on their husband's pension.

While all other age groups have seen a reduction in poverty since 2013, those aged over 65 have seen an increase.

The latest details were revealed in an evaluation of the government's policy for poverty reduction and social exclusion.

According to the report, 20.9 per cent of pensioners were at risk of poverty in 2013, rising to 29.1 per cent last year.

The proportion is much higher than the EU average of around 18 per cent, and is a particular problem for older women. In 2019, 30.5 per cent of Maltese women were considered at risk of poverty compared with 27.4 per cent of men.

The report put the discrepency down to the "gender pensions gap".

It said: "A major factor behind this discrepancy is the high rate of elderly females with no or little pensions, who would rely on the husband's sole pension."

In its analysis, the report's authors also said that while pensions have increased annually, wages have also risen, pushing the poverty threshold up.

Also, social benefits like free health care and free medical care for the elderly are not included in the calculations.

There has also been a decrease in the rate of severe material deprivation in the age group, referring to situations when a person struggles to pay for at least four of nine basic items and can't cope with unexpected expenses.

While in 2013, 7.1 per cent of pensioners were in this bracket, the number has decreased significantly 2.6 per cent.

Overall, the proportion of people at risk of poverty has dropped from 24.6 per cent in 2013 to 20.1 per cent last year. However, there was an increase between 2018 and 2019.

The number of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion has also decreased; from 33 per cent in 2013 to 23.6 per cent in 2019.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said that under the previous administration in 2013, more people were suffering from severe material deprivation.

“When the current government was elected, we had a large number of people who were depended on social assistance for their livelihoods, and now I am proud to say that this number has halved,” he said.

He said that the situation is not perfect, and not all social and financial problems have dissolved from the country.

“We will continue working and providing assistance to those in need," he said.