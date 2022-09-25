Three young people were seriously injured when their car overturned after a collision in Triq l-Ewwel Titjira in Luqa, near the Kirkop tunnels.

The police said the accident happened at 2.45am on Sunday and involved a Toyota Corsa the three were travelling in, and Kio Rio driven by a 30-year-old man from Zabbar. The Rio ended up in the grass near the road.

The injured three were an 18-year-old man from Luqa who was driving, a 17-year-old girl from Vittoriosa and a 19-year-old man from Gudja.