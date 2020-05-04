Three people were injured in a traffic incident in Għajnsielem, Gozo on Sunday night, which saw a car smash into a boundary wall and fall a height off the road.
In a statement, the police said the incident had happened at around 11.30pm on Sunday night along Triq ix- Xatt, Għajnsielem.
District police who were the first responders found that a Honda Civic being driven by an 18 year old from Xagħra, had smashed into a boundary wall and fallen an unspecified height.
Two passengers, a 17 year old also from Xagħra, and a 19 year old from Kerċem.
Emergency responders from the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance were called to the scene.
Police said they were investigating the matter further.
