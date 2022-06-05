A man and two women were injured in two traffic accidents late on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the first accident, on the Zabbar bypass, Marsascala, involved a crash between a bowser and a Land Rover Discovery.

The Discovery was being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Zabbar with a 27-year-old man from Zabbar as passenger. Both were seriously injured.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that both had to be assisted by CPD personnel and ambulance crews for more than an hour to extract them from the wreckage of the vehicle.

The driver of the bowser was not hurt, but was clearly shocked, and was seen being assisted on site by the paramedics.

A magisterial inquiry is being held,

In the second accident, a 27-year-old German woman resident in Tarxien was injured when she was hit by a car in Triq San Anard, Żabbar.

The police are investigating.